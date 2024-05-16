Colts release 2024 schedule; only one primetime game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL released the full regular season schedule for the Colts on Wednesday night:

Week 1 (Sun., Sept. 8) – vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m.)

Week 2 (Sun., Sept. 15) – at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m.)

Week 3 (Sun., Sept. 22) – vs. Chicago Bears (1 p.m.)

Week 4 (Sun., Sept. 29) – vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m.)

Week 5 (Sun., Oct. 6) – at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m.)

Week 6 (Sun., Oct. 13) – at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m.)

Week 7 (Sun., Oct. 20) – vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m.)

Week 8 (Sun., Oct. 27) – at Houston Texans (1 p.m.)

Week 9 (Sun., Nov. 3) – at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m.)

Week 10 (Sun., Nov. 10) – vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.)

Week 11 (Sun., Nov. 17) – at New York Jets (8:20 p.m.)

Week 12 (Sun., Nov. 24) – vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m.)

Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 1) – at New England Patriots (1 p.m.)

Week 14 – BYE WEEK

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 15) – at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m.)

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 22) – vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m.)

Week 17 (TBD) – at New York Giants (TBD)

Week 18 (TBD) – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD)

The Colts only have one primetime game this season, which will be on the road against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in Week 11.

Three of the first four games of the season will be at home for the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

They kick off the season the same way they ended it last year: by hosting the Houston Texans. The Texans won the AFC South last season. They’ll wrap up the season against a different division rival: The Jacksonville Jaguars.

Their bye week does not arrive until late in the season, in Week 14. It is the last bye week of the year for NFL teams.

Last year when the schedule was released, the Colts had no primetime games.

WISH-TV has Emmy award winning Countdown to Kickoff from 11 a.m. to noon every Sunday during the Colts season, the only one-hour Colts pregame show. WISH-TV also has a Colts postgame show following every game.