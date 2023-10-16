AC hosting tailgate party at ‘Game of the Week’ on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun announced his The Zone tailgate destination for the first round of sectionals.

Last Friday night, AC and the WISH-TV Sports team traveled to 22 schools across Central Indiana, covering more high school football games than any other TV station in the state!

Before the action started on Friday night, AC spent some time with the Cathedral student section at a pregame tailgate party at The Butler Bowl.

On Monday, AC announced his pregame stop ahead of this week’s action.

Greenfield-Central will be the site of a tailgate party on Friday night!

Show up big at 5 p.m. as AC and The Zone team will hang out with fans and hand out T-shirts, posters, desserts, and more, LIVE on WISH-TV.

This is one of the biggest games of the first round of sectionals, featured on our sister station, MyINDY-TV for the ‘Game of the Week’.

Greenfield-Central (8-1) hosts Pendleton Heights (7-2), playing the Arabians for the second time this season.

In Week 4 of the regular season, the Cougars defeated Pen Heights on the road in a 43-38 thriller.

The nature of the game speaks for itself, so expect a big crowd for the tailgate with AC and The Zone team on Friday.

The Zone Banner

The Zone Banner goes to the best student section in Central Indiana every year. Click here to see what makes schools stand out in the battle for The Banner.

On Sunday, AC announced his ‘Top 8′ Student Sections for Week 9 of ‘The Zone’. This was the final weekly Top 8 of the season, as AC will release the Top 8 finalists on Oct. 27 at 11:08 p.m. during ‘The Zone’.

Social Media

