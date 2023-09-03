Is your school among AC’s Top 8 student sections from week 3?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Last Friday night, schools around Central Indiana made a strong case for consideration in the season-long battle for the 2023 WISH-TV The Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders.

Student sections from around the area showed out, both at home and on the road, to prove why they deserve to be top contenders for The Banner.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun released his Top 8 student sections following week 3.

These schools stood out and are in contention to win the undisputed top spirit award to display in their school gymnasium.

The list this week includes two members of last week’s Top 8, while four schools made their first appearance on AC’s list.

Half the teams are undefeated and the other half are below .500 after week 3, so team performance has no correlation to Top 8 appearances.

Congratulations to the following schools, listed alphabetically:

My Top 8 “Best Student Section” from Week 3 of #TheZone8 • Bishop Chatard

• Brownsburg

• Fishers

• Lawrence North

• Martinsville

• Mooresville

• Roncalli

• Warren Central #WeWantTheBanner @WISH_TVpic.twitter.com/8x9c8ZqH2N — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) September 3, 2023

AC’s Top 8 Student Sections

Bishop Chatard (3-0): 14-7 home win over Roncalli.

Brownsburg (3-0): 35-21 home win over Franklin Central.

Fishers (3-0): 48-22 road win over Noblesville.

Lawrence North (3-0): 41-26 win over Lawrence Central at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Martinsville (1-2): 43-28 home loss to Greenwood.

Mooresville (1-2): 31-15 home loss to Plainfield.

Roncalli (1-2): 14-7 road loss to Chatard.

Warren Central (1-2): 49-17 home win over North Central.

