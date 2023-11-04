Just 4 schools remain in the hunt for The Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools around central Indiana have been battling for the 2023 WISH-TV Zone Banner, presented by Crew Carwash and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders.

The schools competed for the best student section, as voted on by The Zone Banner Committee.

Last week, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the Committee narrowed the list down to eight finalists.

On Friday night, that list became just four schools.

These schools, listed alphabetically, stand out and are in contention to win the undisputed top spirit award, the 2023 Zone Banner, to display in their school gymnasium.

Congratulations to the following schools.

TOP 4 FINALISTS

Bishop Chatard

Brownsburg

Hamilton Southeastern

Martinsville

This list includes just one former winner of The Zone Banner and one member of last year’s four finalists.

PAST WINNERS

2022: Franklin Community

2021: Cathedral

2020: Westfield

2019: Mooresville

2018: Brownsburg

2017: Carmel

2016: Franklin Community

2015: Guerin Catholic

COMING UP

Next Friday, AC will announce the final two finalists for The Banner on “The Zone” LIVE at 11:08 p.m.

Just like last week, The Banner Finalists can vote for their school on WISHTV.com to help the committee narrow the four finalists down to the final two.

Voting is just one of many ways to make the Top 2, but not the deciding factor. Details on how the final four schools can vote will come out on Monday.

Ways to crack the Top 4 include:

Show your school spirit better than anyone else in Central Indiana! Bring the heat with “The Zone” swag, including posters, T-shirts, and chants! Have the best social media presence! Use the hashtag #TheZone8 and #WeWantTheBanner and follow us on the accounts below. NEW: Vote for your school on WISHTV.com!

Keep an eye out throughout the week for announcements on where AC will be tailgating on Friday, as well as which games “The Zone” will be covering. Both will be posted here as well as on social media.

