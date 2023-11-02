WISH-TV News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun receives prestigious honor from the IHSAA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced that News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will receive the 2023-24 Distinguished Media Service Award.

Calhoun will be honored on Friday at Hamilton Southeastern when the Royals host Fishers for the Class 6A Sectional 3 championship.

IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig and Sports Information Director Jason Wille will present the award to AC at halftime.

According to the IHSAA website, the Distinguished Media Service Award is an annual award that goes to a “media professional who has made a positive contribution and demonstrated dedicated service to the high school sports program in Indiana.”

The IHSAA recognizes a media professional from all three of its districts with AC winning the District 2 award. District 2 covers 28 counties around northern and central Indiana.

While Calhoun has covered the Colts and Pacers for 25 years, the IHSAA is recognizing AC for his work in high school athletics.

On Friday nights, Calhoun anchors ‘”The Zone,” a weekly high school football and basketball highlight show. He also hosts ‘The Zone Extra’ on Thursday nights, which is believed to be the only weekly 30-minute television show dedicated solely to high school sports in Indiana.

AC also created The Zone Banner, the undisputed top spirit award that goes out to the best student sections around Central Indiana during the football season every year.

The IHSAA said in their news release that the “coveted spirit award has helped generate passion and fervor among high school students on Friday nights for many years.”

