IndyGo celebrates zoo’s new chimpanzee complex with special bus wraps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new chimpanzee complex is getting set to open at the Indianapolis Zoo over Memorial Day weekend and zoo leaders say it’s one of the most signific habitats of its type in the world.

The Penny and Jock Fortune International Chimpanzee Complex is home to a community of 21 chimpanzees. It will open to visitors on Saturday.

“This is one of the largest chimpanzee zoo habitats in the entire country. (It) stretches about 9,600 square feet (with) three different buildings: the community hub, cognition center and the culture center. And it’s all connected overhead by a trail system that stretches about a quarter-of-a-mile long,” Cody Mattox, PR specialist for the Indianapolis Zoo, said.

The three living spaces give the chimpanzees the freedom to decide where to go, what to do, and who to do it with.

“It’s truly going to be one of the most fascinating zoo habitats that we have here and we’re definitely excited for everybody to come in and enjoy it,” Mattox said.

To help celebrate the new habitat, IndyGo unveiled two buses that have images of chimpanzees wrapped around them. The bus wraps will stay on for two months.

IndyGo riders will also get a chance to enter in for a chance to win a free four-pack of zoo tickets. All riders have to do is scan the QR Code on the bus on Monday, May 20.

After the giveaway is over, zoo leaders will leave the QR codes up on the buses for other opportunities.

“There will be promotions and giveaways thanks to the Indianapolis Zoo all month long for people to enjoy,” Carrie Black, IndyGo spokesperson, told News 8.

Black says it’s a perfect partnership because public transit is a great way to get to and from the zoo.

“It is affordable. $1.75 per trip. That includes a 2-hour transfer. It is easy. You avoid the parking, you avoid that traffic, you can hop on the bus right outside the zoo or hop off for a wonderful day of family fun.”

Click here for more information on the new chimpanzee complex.