Pacers host Knicks in Game 3 of Eastern Conference semifinals

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers defends Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 10, 2024, in New York City. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.

The team needs a comeback after dropping the first two games of the series in New York.

On social media, the Pacers announced the playoff game will be a “gold out” once again. They’re inviting fans to be decked out and pack the seats with gold shirts.

People in attendance will receive a free gold “Boom Baby” t-shirt.

BOOM BABY 🗣️ Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals is a Gold Out 🟡 show up and show out at @GainbridgeFH: https://t.co/94sHu8Ofk4 pic.twitter.com/3J1GuWS6CY — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 7, 2024

Before Friday’s game, fans with tickets will also get into a pregame party on Bicentennial Unity Plaza. The celebration starts at 4:30 p.m. It will include a live DJ, kids activities, and basketball.

The Blue and Gold is 8-0 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse since March 18.

However, the topic dominating the conversation in the series is the officiating. Wednesday night, the team submitted 78 calls to the NBA for review.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals tips off at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.