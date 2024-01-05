Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton needs an assist – from you!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’d like to give an assist to Tyrese Haliburton, today is the day.

The Pacers' young superstar is doing very well in fan voting for the NBA All-Star game next month in Indianapolis, but a twist in the competition could change everything. In basketball terms, All-Star votes submitted today are all three-pointers: they carry triple the weight of votes cast any other day.

Haliburton is off to a terrific start in fan voting. With more than 1,380,000 votes, he leads every other Eastern Conference guard by at least 400,000 votes.

Milwaukee's Damian Lillard is a distant second, roughly 400,000 votes back. Lillard's teammate on the Bucks, Giannis Antetokuonmpo leads overall, with more than 2,200,000 votes, but his total won't impact Haliburton, because the league splits the voting into frontcourt and backcourt players.

In just his fourth season in the league, Haliburton has established himself as one of the game's most exciting players, regularly leading the Pacers in both scoring and assists while being historically protective of the ball. Early in the season, he had an all-time league best 32 assists without a turnover over the course of two games. More recently he set an assists-to-ratio record over the course of five games.

Haliburton made the All-Star team as a reserve last year, scoring 18 points and dishing out 3 assists with, fittingly, zero turnovers in the game in Salt Lake City.

We will see if today's Three-for-One voting helps or hurts Haliburton next Thursday when the league releases the next round of results. Fan voting ends Jan. 20 and the league will reveal the starters five days later.