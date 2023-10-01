Chuck Pagano weighs in on the Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor contract situations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday on “Countdown to Kickoff”, Chuck Pagano talked about the dicey contract situations surrounding the team’s two top offensive weapons, Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor.

CTK is Indy’s only hour-long Colts’ pregame television show, and Pagano joined live from his home in Boise, Idaho.

Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman are both up for contract extensions, and a lot has been made on both situations over the last 7-8 months.

While the former has been out of the lineup on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, the ladder has led the Colts in receiving by a mile through the first three weeks of the season.

Should the Colts extend Pittman right now?

What should general manager Chris Ballard do with Jonathan Taylor, who is eligible to return to the lineup next week against Tennessee?

Pagano, the Colts’ head coach from 2012-2017, weighs in on both situations.

Joined by WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, Chuck also gives his message to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in his return to the lineup from injury.

Watch the video below to hear the full conversation from Pagano in the segment, “Chuck Checks IN.”

Chuck Checks IN

Chuck Checks IN Full Segment Oct. 1, 2023

Kickoff for the Colts’ matchup with the Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

