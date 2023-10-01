Colts come back from down 23, but fall in overtime against the Rams

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 01: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts is pressured by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts fell into a 23-0 3rd quarter deficit against the Los Angeles Rams but fought all the way back to force overtime, eventually losing 29-23.

The Rams got the ball first to start the game, orchestrating a 9-play 75-yard drive that ended in a Kyren Williams rushing touchdown.

The Colts offense sputtered, punting 6 plays into its opening drive.

This became a common theme throughout the game.

Another long drive ensued for Los Angeles, marching the length of the field in a 10-play, 94-yard drive that concluded with yet another rushing touchdown, both by the Notre Dame product.

A pair of field goals by LA put the score at 20-0, where it stayed heading into the locker room.

Indianapolis got the ball to start the second half but quickly punted, leading to another field goal by Brett Maher and the Rams.

This put the score at its highest deficit, with the Colts down 23-0 midway through the third quarter.

Then the offense woke up.

Three big runs by Zach Moss put the ball at the Rams’ 35-yard line, where Anthony Richardson barely escaped pressure and got a throw off to tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who bulldozed his way into the end zone.

That brought the score to 23-8, still a two-score deficit.

Two plays later, Kenny Moore caught his first interception of the season, picking off Matt Stafford at the LA 42-yard line.

The Colts’ offense couldn’t capitalize, turning the ball over on downs.

Luckily for head coach Shane Steichen’s team, Maher missed another field goal to give Indy the ball back, needing two scores.

They did just that, starting with an Anthony Richardson 1-yard touchdown run that made the fourth-overall pick the first rookie quarterback ever to have 4 rushing touchdowns in his first three career games.

The defense forced a quick punt and the offense marched 83 yards on a 3-play drive that ended in a Drew Olgletree 5-yard receiving touchdown.

Michael Pittman caught the two-point conversion in the end zone, tying the game at 23 with less than 2 minutes to go in the contest.

A pair of punts sent the game to overtime, Indy’s second trip in as many weeks.

The Colts defense ran out of steam, however, as the Rams’ Puca Nacua caught the game-winning 22-yard touchdown pass to seal the deal for LA.

Box Score

Anthony Richardson went 11/25 for 200 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 10 carries for 56 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Matthew Stafford completed 27/40 passes for 319 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Zack Moss carried the ball 18 times for 70 yards, catching a two-point conversion as well.

The Rams’ running back Kyren Williams took 25 carries for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tight end Drew Ogletree caught three balls for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Alec Pierce and Mo Alie-Cox each caught 30+ yard passes, with the ladder being a touchdown grab.

LA’s standout rookie WR Puka Nacua caught 9 balls for 163 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

For more Colts’ coverage on WISH-TV, head to the dedicated Colts homepage.

—

For more updates on the Colts all season, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.