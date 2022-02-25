Indianapolis Colts

Colts hire former safety Mike Mitchell as defensive assistant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second time this week, the Colts are calling on a former defensive player in Indianapolis to bolster their coaching staff.

On Thursday evening, News 8 confirmed Mike Mitchell, who spent eight games with the team during the 2018 season, is being hired as an assistant secondary coach on Frank Reich’s staff. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Stephen Holder.

Mitchell, a 2009 second round pick out of Ohio University by the Oakland Raiders earned a reputation as a fierce free safety during a ten-year NFL career which was highlighted by four stellar seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2018 after the Colts started the season 1-5, Mitchell was signed as a free agent and solidified the secondary as Indianapolis became only the third team in NFL history to reach the postseason following a 1-5 start.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard raved about Mitchell’s impact in the locker room, specifically his leadership toward younger players like cornerbacks Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Pierre Desir and safety Malik Hooker.

Now, new Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley will utilize Mitchell to maximize the potential of third-year safety Khari Willis along with safety Julian Blackmon who continues his rehab from a torn Achilles this past season.