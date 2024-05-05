Search
IMPD ends search for missing girl after investigators find body in southwest side pond

Anna Mandanda, 2, who was reported missing on May 4, 2024. Indianapolis police said later on the evening of May 4 that they had ended their search for Mandanda after finding the body of a female toddler in a pond near where she was last seen. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police ended their search for a missing girl late Saturday night after a toddler’s body was found in a pond near where she was last seen.

Two-year-old Anna Mandanda was first reported missing from the 6900 block of Governors Point Boulevard around 3 p.m. Saturday. That’s in a residential area on the southwest side, near Southport Road and Interstate 69.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Mandanda as 3′, 35 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

In an update sometime late Saturday, IMPD said it had ended its search for Mandanda after investigators found the body of a female toddler near where she was last seen. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD did not confirm if the body belonged to Mandanda, saying that the Marion County Coroner’s Office would positively identify the body.

Investigators are working to determine why and how the girl went missing. Anyone living in the Governors Point Boulevard area with security cameras or Ring doorbells was asked to check their footage for a child walking between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

