Indianapolis Colts

Colts moving on from stadium announcer Mike Jansen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready for a new voice at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mike Jansen, the stadium voice for the Indianapolis Colts since 1998, said Tuesday on Twitter that his tenure as the team’s public address announcer is over.

“All good things must come to an end. I was just notified by the Colts they are moving on to another stadium voice. It has been a great run and I have loved it all the way,” Jansen wrote.

Jansen was just the third PA announcer in the team’s Indianapolis history, following Rick Miles and Dave “The King” Wilson.

"All good things must come to an end". I was just notified by the Colts they are moving on to another stadium voice. It has been a great run and I have loved it all the way. pic.twitter.com/FeDw9tmUQ8 — Mike Jansen (@coltsstadiumpa) September 6, 2022

News 8 has reached out to the Indianapolis Colts for additional information.