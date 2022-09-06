Indianapolis Colts

Colts moving on from stadium announcer Mike Jansen

Pregame activities at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 18, 2021. (WISH Photo/Oliva Ray)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready for a new voice at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mike Jansen, the stadium voice for the Indianapolis Colts since 1998, said Tuesday on Twitter that his tenure as the team’s public address announcer is over.

“All good things must come to an end. I was just notified by the Colts they are moving on to another stadium voice. It has been a great run and I have loved it all the way,” Jansen wrote.

Jansen was just the third PA announcer in the team’s Indianapolis history, following Rick Miles and Dave “The King” Wilson.

News 8 has reached out to the Indianapolis Colts for additional information.

