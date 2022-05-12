Indianapolis Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay buys baseball signed by Zelenskyy sells at auction

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said on Twitter that he purchased a baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Provided Photo/RR Auction)

BOSTON (AP) — A baseball signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sold at auction for more than $50,000, a portion of which will go toward providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians displaced by the nation’s war with Russia.

Auctioneer RR Auction of Boston announced the winning $50,000 bid Thursday. The ball fetched three times what the auction house expected.

RR Auction will donate its $15,000 cut of the sale, while seller Randy Kaplan will also donate an undisclosed portion of his proceeds, to provide humanitarian aid through the global nonprofit Americares.

RR Auction says the winning bidder wished to remain anonymous but is from the Midwest, but Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay said on Twitter that he’s added the ball to his Irsay Collection.