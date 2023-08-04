Colts running back Jonathan Taylor impacting team at camp despite contract drama

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the New York Jets on Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to be on the sideline with an undisclosed injury that has kept him out of training camp the past two weeks at Grand Park in Westfield.

The latest drama between the star running back and the Colts continues during camp. Taylor recently asked to be traded from the Colts after he wasn’t given a contract extension by the Colts as he enters his final year of his rookie contract. Colts owner Jim Irsay said no extension is on the horizon as of now. Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen and his staff have been forced to continue to learn what life is like without the talented young running back who led the league in rushing just two years ago.

“I appreciate that JT is here every day. He’s working hard and getting treatment. He’s in the meetings and he’s locked in, so I appreciate that.” said Colts All-Pro offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.

The good news for whoever lines up in the backfield, they’ll be running behind a very motivated Nelson. Nelson has made it clear since last season ended that what Colts fans saw from him in 2022 was not up to his own standards, which is pretty telling considering it’s coming from a guy who last year was selected for his fifth straight pro bowl to begin his NFL career.

While Nelson appreciates Taylor still being around the team during his contract dispute, he knows for this team to be better this season, they need to build depth in the backfield. “Whatever running backs we have, we got to make do with that. You know they’re looking forward to the opportunity and they’re out here every day working hard too. You can’t really think about that you just have to come to work and be like ‘hey it doesn’t really change the engine, keep going do your job.’” said Nelson.

The Colts are off on Friday and return to the field on Saturday at 6 p.m. for their second night practice of Training Camp.