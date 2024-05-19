Indy 500 qualifying continues as first 12 spots remain up for grabs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The qualifying rounds for the Indianapolis 500 continue Sunday as drivers are looking to take their positions for the big race on May 26.

On Sunday, racers are looking to qualify for the first 12 spots for next Sunday’s big race. Thousands of fans flooded the track for Saturday’s qualifiers, and leaders at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway expect the same for Sunday.

“Saturday was the best qualifying crowd we’ve had, it was a really, really good crowd,” Doug Boles, president of IMS, told News 8 on Sunday. “We were up about 13% on our attendance for qualifying, so we’ll see how today goes.”

News 8 also spoke with fans who have been coming to track for years, and they say it never gets old.

Kathleen Speicher has been coming to the track for 75 years. “I’ve been going to races since I was carried into the track,” Speicher joked.

Race fan Derrik Judy says it will be his 24th year at the 500, and he says it’s always a good time.

Sunday, there is Free entry for all military personnel with a valid military ID.

The gates opened for Sunday at 10 a.m, with practice kicking off at noon. A full list of the events happening can be found here.

