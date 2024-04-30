‘A very good man:’ Indy 500 racers mourn Wally Dallenbach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As May arrives in Indianapolis, the sport synonymous with the month is mourning.

Racing great Wally Dallenbach, Sr. has died at age 87.

He was a five-decade fixture of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, arriving first as a driver in the mid-1960s. Dallenbach competed in the Indy 500 13 times, hitting his stride in the mid-1970s, nearly winning in 1975, then clicking off three straight Top 5 finishes.

Away from IMS, Dallenbach was even more successful, winning five times in what is now the NTT IndyCar Series.

He retired as a full-time driver in 1979, but unlike many in a sport where the last lap of the last race is usually the last chapter of a legacy, Wally Dallenbach, Sr. still had many miles to go.

He treated fans to an unlikely guest-starring role in 1981, as a late fill-in for Mario Andretti during Indy 500 time trials. Dallenbach put Andretti’s Patrick Racing Wildcat safely in the race while Andretti took care of Formula One chores overseas. Dallenbach then stepped aside for the star, who charged through the field for a controversial runner-up finish that some fans still consider a victory to this day.

Outside the cockpit, Dallenbach was already well into the next chapter of his career by then. In 1980, he became competition director and chief steward for Championship Racing Teams (CART) and served in the role for nearly a quarter century.

Usually seen in his signature cowboy hat, Dallenbach developed a reputation for consistency and fairness and the addition of many safety innovations and improvements. IMS credits him as a pioneer in developing a world-class onsite safety team and more energy-absorbing cars.

IMS and IndyCar issued a joint statement about Dallenbach’s death:

“He was a talented competitor behind the wheel, who always raced hard but clean. That sense of fairness and decency extended to his legendary tenure as chief steward of CART, where he was respected and liked by all for his steady, sensible officiating. Wally’s many contributions to racing safety, especially a traveling medical team, will resonate long into the future. He was one of the true good guys of open-wheel racing, and our thoughts and sympathies are with his family.”

Longtime Patrick teammate Gordon Johncock echoed that sentiment, “Wally was as good a teammate as you could ever ask for. He took racing seriously. I’ve never met anyone at the track as helpful as Wally. He loved the sport and after he retired spent years helping as chief steward of Championship Auto Racing Teams. He helped the veterans and rookies – everyone. I’ll miss him. He did a lot for the sport over the years. A very good man.”

Former driver and current team owner Bryan Herta echoed the theme of “goodness” in a message, posted on X, “Godspeed Wally Dallenbach, Sr. A good man who contributed much to the safety of IndyCar racing. You will be missed.”

Writes Michael Andretti: “Thoughts and prayers go to the Dallenbach family. We will miss you Wally.”

Two-time Indy 500 winner Arie Luyendyk posted: “RIP Wally Dallenbach, we all learnt a lot from you!”

His wife, Peppy, died last year. His children survive Dallenbach: Daughter Colleen and sons Paul and Wally, Jr., both of whom became successful racers, too.