Motorsports industry needs skilled workers, Purdue expert says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana motorsports industry is in need of workers, and the education that Purdue provides is attempting to garner student interest.

Chris Finch is the program director for the motorsports engineering program at Purdue University in Indianapolis. Finch joined Daybreak on Friday to discuss the shortage of workers in the industry and if there’s any probable cause for the shortage.

“We’re not sure. I’ve had several conversations with technical directors and team principals and there’s just been a big swell of growth within the racing industry specifically here in Indianapolis, and there are just a lot of skilled positions, specifically engineering positions, that are required,” Finch said.

The question was also asked how Finch intends to attract students to the industry, to which Finch talks about the current strategy and its success.

“It’s interesting we draw nationally. Typically, most of our students hire out locally. It’s more word of mouth. I think the program’s been around now for about 14 years. We get a lot of students from California all the way to New York and New Jersey that come here because they have a real passion for motorsports or a passion for automotive discipline.”

