Pacers trio shines during All-Star Saturday Night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s love for basketball was on full display during the All-Star Saturday Night in Lucas Oil Stadium.

More than 35,000 fans were in attendance — most of whom were cheering for the home team Indiana Pacers. That included Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin, all competing in the Skills Challenge for Team Pacers.

The Blue and Gold did not disappoint their fans. The trio didn’t just win the skills event — they dominating. Haliburton got the crowd on its feet with a highlight reel-worthy dunk to win the relay, then drained a half-court shot to win the challenge tiebreaker.

All three of the Pacers stars said that win was the highlight of their busy weekend.

“It’s a really glorifying moment to bring home some hardware,” Turner said. “And being part of the All-Star festivities, off the floor, making an impact, and just seeing more and more people welcomed to Indianapolis.”

“I just don’t see the purpose of coming out here and not trying to win,” said Mathurin, who also won the MVP in the Rising Stars game Friday night. “I mean, I get to say I’m undefeated. Two years in a row, I won the Rising Stars Game. Now the Skills Challenge. What’s next? I’m really excited for us going back into the season.”

“We felt like there was a lot of energy in the building,” Haliburton said. “We heard in our intros how loud the crowd gets, and that was exciting for us to be a part of. This whole weekend has been exciting for us to be a part of, I think we all can agree, being able to do stuff in the community, doing brand activations, all this stuff, has been a lot of fun. And good for people to see our city for what it is.”

Haliburton lost the tiebreaker in the three-point competition. That’s the second straight year he hasn’t been happy with his performance.

“I think I’m going to just keep coming back until they don’t allow me to, and eventually I’m going to win one,” Haliburton said, resolutely. “I’m going to retire after that. I’m going to keep coming back, and eventually I’m going to win one.”

Haliburton will try to show off those shooting skills in the All-Star Game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. WISH-TV will have full coverage all Sunday long.