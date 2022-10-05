Sports

Savannah Bananas to play at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team announced Tuesday that its Banana Ball World Tour will come to Indianapolis in June.

The on-field hijinks will happen June. 30 at Victory Field.

According to a release from the Indianapolis Indians, the Savannah Bananas will play their rivals, the Party Animals, under the rules of Banana Ball.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can sign up to receive presale alerts on the Savannah Bananas website. Tickets will start at $25, and children 3 and younger can enter free of charge as long as they do no not occupy a seat.

Concessions will be available for purchase. The game time will be released at a later date.