Sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. is already college football’s most electrifying wide receiver

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 17: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during the first quarter of the college football game between the Toledo Rockets and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 17, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation’s top collegiate wide receiver is still well over a year away from playing on Sundays in the NFL.

Entering Week 7 of the college football season, Ohio State’s standout sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. leads the NCAA in touchdown catches with nine, and his updated highlight reel out of Columbus has general managers across the NFL wishing the 6-foot-4 downfield threat was eligible for this coming April’s Draft.

This will have to wait until the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, coincidently the site where his Pro Football Hall of Fame Wide Receiver father Marvin Harrison Sr. * could * have wound up playing.​

In 1996, Detroit the Lions owned the 17th overall pick, selecting linebacker Reggie Brown out of Texas A&M.

Two picks later? The Colts took Harrison Sr. who turned out to be one of three Hall of Fame players picked in the 1996 first round (BAL: LT Jonathan Ogden, BAL: LB Ray Lewis).

As Harrison’s stock continues to skyrocket, Ohio State fans will reap the benefits of one of the most complete collegiate second-year wide receivers in recent memory.

Just take a look at his highlights during a three-touchdown this past week at Michigan State:

“That was a tremendous catch by Marvin,” Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day said on Saturday following the #2 Buckeyes 49-20 victory over Michigan State. “I was amazed he jumped up and caught it by his ankles, it was just an acrobatic catch by a tremendously talented player.”

CJ Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr. is a pretty good combo 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/ETu5Z5cnlR — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 8, 2022

The secret is out on Harrison, and Columbus is basking in its best fall in years. Don’t look now, but as of this week, the Buckeyes are the new betting favorite to win the National Championship this January.