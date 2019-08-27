Farmers’ Almanac releases winter forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s still summer but some winter forecasts are already starting to pop up.

The annual Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast was released this week, and it looks quite similar to last year’s forecast.

In fact, it also runs along the same lines as the 2017 winter outlook.

The words describing the forecast over the years have changed, but each specific region’s forecast has remained similar.

So what to make of it? Everyone wants to know how the winter plays out, but in all honesty, it’s tough enough to correctly forecast a winter outlook a month in advance, let alone several months. Too many factors still need to be worked out before a legitimate forecast can be dissected. It’s all in good fun though.

Storm Track 8 usually issues a winter weather outlook by late November.