Livestream the northern lights during social distancing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While you are practicing social distancing at home, you can still see one of nature’s most beautiful phenomena in real time from the comfort and safety of your couch!

Explore.org has a camera located at the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Manitoba, Canada. This streaming camera is located in the aurora oval. According to Explore.org, this is one of the best places on earth to watch the aurora borealis.

The best time to observe the northern lights is right now: between late winter and early spring and the best daily observations times are at the darkest hours, usually after 10 p.m. EDT.

You can catch the livestream from Explore.org here.

What are the northern lights?

The northern lights’ real name is aurora borealis. This spectacular array of color happens year-round, mainly in the extreme northern and southern latitudes of Earth. The “lights” are a result of ejections from the Sun, sometimes referred to as “Solar Wind.” This contains solar-charged particles through space. After a 2-3 day travel time, this energy interacts with Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere, creating the beautiful colors across the sky.