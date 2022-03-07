Weather Stories

Weather service confirms tornado hit northern Indiana early Sunday

A house about 4 miles southwest of Royal Center, Indiana, had its enclosed porch destroyed in a weak tornado about 2 a.m. March 6, 2022. (Photo Provided/National Weather Service)

ROYAL CENTER, Ind. (WISH) — A tornado briefly touched down early Sunday morning in a rural portion of Cass County, the National Weather Service for Northern Indiana says.

No one was injured, but the storm ripped an enclosed porch off a home, blew a door off a shed, scattered part of a grain silo across a field, and damaged trees and a chimney.

The tornado touched down about 2:05 a.m. Sunday south of the intersection of West County Road 400 North and North County Road 925 West, which is about 4 miles southwest of Royal Center. The twister traveled a half-mile northeast.

Winds topped 70 mph, making the tornado a weak EF-0 on the enhanced Fujita scale.

The weather service also found storm damage in or around Columbia City, Huntington, La Porte and Logansport.