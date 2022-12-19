Weather Stories

Winter storm watch: flash freeze, heavy snow, frostbite threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm with heavy snow, gusts up to 55 mph and dangerous windchill values will hit part of the Indianapolis metro area and points north and west starting Thursday night, the National Weather Service said Monday afternoon.

The watch says, “Areas within the watch are where confidence is highest for the three major hazards of snow, wind, and cold. Areas to the south and east are likely to see the wind and cold, but confidence on the snow remains low. A flash freeze is likely Thursday night with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of hours during the transition from rain to snow.”

The storm also will bring concerns about blowing snow, a windchill around -28 degrees, power outages, frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, and the falling of large tree branches, the weather service at Indianapolis says in the watch.

A winter storm watch was issued from Thursday night through Saturday morning for these counties: Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren, Vermillion and Vigo.

Cities in the watch area include Avon, Brownsburg, Carmel, Crawfordsville, Danville, Fishers, Frankfort, Kokomo, Lafayette, Lebanon, Noblesville, Plainfield, Terre Haute, West Lafayette, Westfield and Whitestown.