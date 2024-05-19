Warm close to the weekend, storm chances increase mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice weekend in central Indiana continues. Warm air will remain to close the weekend with unsettled weather on the horizon.

TODAY: Some patchy fog southeast of the Indy metro waking up, but not nearly as widespread as Saturday morning. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Isolated areas of fog may develop. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. This will likely be the warmest day of 2024 to date. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A potent system will bring showers and storms to Tuesday night into Wednesday. The western half of Indiana is in a marginal (1/5) risk for Tuesday night with rain being more likely Wednesday along a cold front. Wednesday has been added to a slight risk of storms. Behind this system, temperatures will dip back closer to normal to close the week. There will be small rain chances to dodge for Indy 500 weekend, but there is still a lot of time for things to shift around.