​Summerlike conditions as the Indy 500 approaches

TONIGHT

A serene evening is anticipated, with areas of fog developing after 4 AM under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will be comfortable around the low 60s, setting the stage for a warm Sunday.

TOMORROW

As excitement builds for next weekend’s Indy 500, enjoy a burst of summer-like warmth with clear skies and highs soaring to the upper 80s. Ideal conditions for outdoor activities or perhaps an early visit to the speedway for those eager to soak in the pre-race atmosphere.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Partly cloudy with temperatures holding mild, dipping only to the mid-60s. A calm night perfect for enjoying the extended daylight and perhaps planning for the hot week ahead.

MONDAY

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies continue, with temperatures remaining warm overnight around the upper 60s. A slight chance of showers or thunderstorms might cool things down, especially after 8 PM.

TUESDAY

Tuesday could be the week’s hot spot with temperatures flirting with 90°F. Skies remain mostly sunny, but keep an eye out for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon which could bring some quick relief from the heat.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Expect more active weather with a 50% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms, particularly after 11 PM. Overnight lows will be warm, around 69°F, with gusty conditions as winds continue from the south.

WEDNESDAY

The likelihood of showers and thunderstorms increases, especially in the afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will reach the low 80s, making it feel quite humid and sticky.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Continued chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. Lows drop to around 59°F, with persistent southwesterly winds adding a bit of chill to the damp air.

THURSDAY

A brief respite with only a slight chance of showers; otherwise, it’s mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. Perfect weather to start getting excited about the weekend’s racing spectacle.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with a continuing low chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s provide a cooler end to the day.

8 DAY FORECAST

As we look ahead to the Indy 500 on Sunday, anticipate a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs consistently in the mid to upper 70s. Early forecasts suggest a chance of showers on race day, so fans may want to prepare for varied conditions. Leading up to the race, the warm and occasionally stormy weather offers a perfect excuse to enjoy early summer activities and maybe even find ways to stay cool, like visiting local pools or enjoying evenings under the stars.