Winter storms cancel 1,900 flights across nation

Aaron Robertson clears snow from his driveway as winter storm Gerri dumped snow with high winds on Jan. 12, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WISH) — As major winter storms moved in over the Midwest and Great Lakes regions Friday, more than 1,900 flights had been canceled across the nation, news reports say.

The storms were expected to bring blizzard conditions, subzero temperatures and flooding rain.

ABC News reported that a ground stop had been issued Friday morning at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The stoppage was to remain in effect for part of the morning due to snow and ice.

Chicago’s O’Hare and Chicago Midway International Airport had seen the most cancellations in the country, ABC News reported.

Blizzard warnings were in effect for six Midwest states, the outlet reported. The states where the effect was in place included Nebraska, Wisconsin, and the “major cities of Des Moines, Iowa, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.”

The Iowa caucuses were expected to be held Monday.

Strong winds are expected and snowfall could range from 6 to 12 inches.

The South was expecting the same storm system to bring damaging winds and hail, and potential for tornadoes, ABC News reported.

The potential tornadoes were expected in Texas and North and South Carolina.

Northern Mississippi was also expected to get damaging winds sweeping through the region.