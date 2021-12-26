All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 26, 2021

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) – With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts are arguably the hottest team in the NFL.

How impressed were Jason Hammer and Scott Long with Saturday’s win in Arizona? And is it worth betting on Carson Wentz to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year?

On Sunday’s show, the guys tackle those topics, and look ahead to next week’s game vs. Las Vegas.

Plus, we’ve got a full slate of Sunday games to break down as week 16 of the NFL season rolls on!

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Bengals -7 vs. Ravens

-Rams team total UNDER 26.5 at Vikings

-Lions at Falcons OVER 42.5

-Steelers +10.5 at Chiefs

-Panthers +10.5 vs. Buccaneers

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Bengals -4 first half vs. Ravens

-Dolphins -2.5 at Saints

-Bills +1 at Patriots

-Washington Football Team +9 at Cowboys

-Panthers +10.5 vs. Buccaneers