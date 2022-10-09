All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: October 9, 2022 (NFL Week 5)

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s Sunday, and All Indiana Bets is back to help you make your picks.

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long discuss the best action around the NFL.

That includes a look at the AFC South. Is this the time to bet on the Colts to win the division?

Plus, Hammer has more prop bets!

HAMMER’S PICKS
-Bengals +3 at Ravens
-Jets +3.5 vs. Dolphins
-Falcons at Bucs OVER 46.5
-Vikings -7.5 vs. Bears
-Saints -5 vs. Seahawks

SCOTT’S PICKS
-Ravens -3 vs. Bengals
-Jaguars -7 vs. Texans
-Browns +1 vs. Chargers
-Eagles -3 first half at Cardinals
-Raiders +7 at Chiefs

We also want to give a shoutout to the Missing Brick! They brought in some amazing pizza, and they can take care of you too. Check them out at www.themissingbrick.com!

