All Indiana Bets: October 9, 2022 (NFL Week 5)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s Sunday, and All Indiana Bets is back to help you make your picks.
This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long discuss the best action around the NFL.
That includes a look at the AFC South. Is this the time to bet on the Colts to win the division?
Plus, Hammer has more prop bets!
HAMMER’S PICKS
-Bengals +3 at Ravens
-Jets +3.5 vs. Dolphins
-Falcons at Bucs OVER 46.5
-Vikings -7.5 vs. Bears
-Saints -5 vs. Seahawks
SCOTT’S PICKS
-Ravens -3 vs. Bengals
-Jaguars -7 vs. Texans
-Browns +1 vs. Chargers
-Eagles -3 first half at Cardinals
-Raiders +7 at Chiefs
