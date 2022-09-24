All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: September 24, 2022 (CFB Week 4)

College football Saturday is just about to kick off, and All Indiana Bets is back to help you make your picks!

This week, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the best games from week 4.

Plus, fresh off a 2-0 week last week, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman returns to give you two more winners.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Michigan -17 vs. Maryland

-Florida +10.5 at Tennessee

-Old Dominion -5. vs. Arkansas State (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-Texas A&M -2 vs. Arkansas (BEST BET)

-UMass at Temple UNDER 44

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Iowa -8 at Rutgers

-North Carolina -2.5 vs. Notre Dame

-Kansas State +13.5 at Oklahoma (Long Shot)

-Wisconsin +19.5 at Ohio State (Best Bet)

-New Mexico State -4.5 vs. Hawaii

