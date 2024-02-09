Snack Attack: Daybreak guest whips up game day treats for kids and grownups

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Super Bowl Sunday’s status as the “snackiest” day of the year can make the day daunting for those in charge of the kitchen.

To make sure you’ll be able to offer something for everyone, Candace Boyd Simmons joined WISH-TV’s Daybreak with recipes for young and old.

Boyd Simmons is a noted local foodie, operator of Love. Food. Tog., and co-host of the Black Girls Eating podcast. On Friday, she shared one treat for the grownups and one for the young (and young at heart!).

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

2 1/2 cups of shredded chicken

1 cup of peppercorn ranch dressing

1/2 cup of Buffalo wing or cayenne sauce

4 strips of cooked bacon, diced

1 block of softened cream cheese

In a large, warmed, heavy-bottomed pan, combine chicken, peppercorn ranch dressing, and wing sauce

Stir to combine

Add 1 softened block of cream cheese

Stir thoroughly and combine well

Using one half of the diced bacon strips, stir into the Buffalo dip

Cook on medium low heat until piping hot and cream cheese is melted — around 35 minutes

Just before serving, top dip with the remaining diced bacon

Serve hot with chips and sliced vegetables like celery, carrots and peppers

APPLE NACHOS

3 apples, cored and sliced. I like Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, or Granny Smith. Using a variety adds for different levels of sweetness and tartness.

1/2 cup melted mini marshmallows plus some for garnish

1/3 cup crushed pretzel sticks

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

Optional: peanuts and pecans

Spread sliced apples on a platter in a single layer, alternating apple type

Top with pretzels, chocolate chips, and melted marshmallows

Add addtional marshmallows for garnish

Serve and enjoy!

Refrigerate leftovers and consume within 24 hours