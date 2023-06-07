How PRIDE celebrates each year being a nonprofit

June is the month of pride; Indy celebrates with Indy Pride’s annual Pride Festival each year.

Community Vice President Castillo Jimenez highlights the importance of Indy Pride’s primary focus on creating a safe space for everyone in their community.

Indy Pride does this by partnering with influential organizations and community leaders throughout Indiana.

As a nonprofit, Indy Pride takes a role in educating its sponsors. They host education sessions and teach them about the LGBTQ+ community. Specifically, what language to use and how to create safe spaces in their community.

Indy Pride also passes out sponsored packets. However, their focus on sponsors is how they support the LGBTQ+ community year-round.

With the festival growing rapidly each year, doubling in vendors and performances, Indy Pride is determined to create more relationships with organizations and a safe space for all.

