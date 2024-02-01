Celebrating Black History: Crispus Attucks Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All month long, WISH-TV is highlighting people and places where you can celebrate Black History Month.

Created back in 1998 by Gilbert Taylor and housed inside Crispus Attucks High School, Indianapolis’ first segregated black high school, the Crispus Attucks Museum took eight years to put together. At the time, it was more of a collection and it fit in a room not much larger than a closet.

Today, it’s known by many as the premier history museum in the Midwest. From the achievements of basketball legends like Oscar Robertson to jazz greats like Wes Montgomery, you’ll find a number of exhibits. The most recent new edition is The Anti-lynching Exhibits of 1935. The exhibit, a partnership with IU Bloomington and the city of Indianapolis, shows how much America has overcome and the varying layers of resilience it’s taken to get here.

If you would like to check out the museum, it is located at 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. You can make an appointment between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

(WISH PHOTO/Jeremy Jenkins)

Related Coverage