Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

Mexican-American entrepreneur hopes to inspire other women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Mexican-American entrepreneur Abby Rangel, the sky is the limit.

She has five kids and is running a real estate business in central Indiana with her husband, Jonathan. “If you want something, you have to go and get it,” Rangel said.

Despite her career success, life hasn’t always been easy for Abby Rangel. “I was in a relationship with a young man that was…. He probably had mental health issues and there was definitely a lot of domestic abuse and violence,” Rangel said.

She was born in El Paso, Texas, but she grew up in California in a violent neighborhood. “There was a lot of low-income families around, a lot of crime. The environment was pretty tough and challenging,” Rangel said.

She became a teenage mom but was determined to finish high school, and got out of the abusive relationship. “Thank goodness, I was able to find my children as motivation to love myself enough to get out of that for their sake,” Rangel said.

Later on, she married Jonathan and, in 2013, the pair started a used-car business in Indiana called Rangel Family Motors. They’ve now sold that business.

Husband Jonathan said, “She’s a God-send. We’ve been together since she was 19 years old and everything I’ve done, I’ve done better because of her.”

Now, they run the real estate company Hoosier Home Buyers and are still helping people. “Point is, we’re definitely able to also see our community grow with so many of our past clients. Now, they’re homebuyers, and it’s not their first one; it’s their second and third home,” Abby said.

Abby says she hopes to inspire other women to pursue their dreams and work hard at it.