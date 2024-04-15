Indy Pride announces date for Pride Parade

A woman raises a tie-dyed rainbow flag over her arms at the 2021 Indy Pride Parade in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Pride announced that this year’s pride parade, presented by Delta Faucet Company, will hit the downtown streets on June 8.

The Indy Pride Parade celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in Indianapolis. Organizers promise a colorful event with unity and pride on full display.

Jenny Boyts, president of Indy Pride, said in a release, “We are excited to partner with Delta Faucet Company for the 2024 Indy Pride Parade. Their commitment aligns perfectly with our mission to create a more inclusive and accepting community for all.”

This year’s parade will take place on Mass Ave from 10 a.m. to noon. “Let’s come together to make this year’s Indy Pride Parade the most memorable yet,” Boyts said.

For more information and to register as a parade participant, click here.