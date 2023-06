Watch: Sights and sounds of Indy Juneteenth Culture Cooking event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The greater Indianapolis area has started the annual Juneteenth celebration.

On Wednesday night, the fourth annual Indy Juneteenth Culture Cooking event happened at Indy’s Kitchen, a dine-in, takeout and delivery restaurant at 2442 Central Ave. That’s north of downtown in the Fall Creek Place neighborhood.

News 8’s Reece Lindquist captured the sights and sounds.