Indianapolis man convicted for 2022 attempted murder, battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man on Wednesday was convicted for attempted murder, aggravated battery, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that Bernard McGuire has been convicted of attempted murder (a Level 1 felony) and aggravated battery (a Level 3 felony) for his role in a shooting that occurred in January 2022. McGuire was also found guilty of the habitual offender enhancement and the firearms enhancement after a two-day trial.

On Jan. 2, 2022, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to an apartment in the 4300 block of Village Parkway Circle West Drive on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A neighbor spoke with a detective, stating that the victim knocked on his door for help, and that he called 911 and provided aid to the victim. He noticed McGuire exit the apartment and flee in a blue Dodge Challenger. As McGuire left the scene, the victim pointed to him and said, “He shot me.”

Shortly thereafter, another officer responding to the scene observed the blue vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The officer detained McGuire, and he was transported to the IMPD aggravated assault office.

On Jan. 4, 2022, the victim was able to provide a statement to investigators. She stated that she was visiting McGuire at his apartment to help take down a Christmas tree.

After they finished, they began watching a movie when McGuire went into the bedroom and came back with a rifle, pointed it at her, and shot her. When she tried to call to 911, he took the phone and said, “I didn’t mean to do that.”

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 20 at 1 p.m.