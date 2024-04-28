Community Link: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Anshuree Bag, the board president for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.

A place of healing and hope, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, provides housing, support, and community, so families with sick and injured children can heal together.

Bag shares with Mays the history of the Ronald McDonald House, which was opened in Philadelphia in 1974.

“(It started with) Fred Hill, a former player with the Philadelphia Eagles. His daughter, Kim, was diagnosed with lymphatic leukemia, and very soon, they realized how difficult it is to have a child that is sick,” Bag said.

“The entire NFL team rallied behind him and they raised $100,000, and they were instructed to give it to Dr. Audrey Evans, who was head of oncology at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Evans had seen how difficult it was for families when their kids were in the hospital. So, she wanted (to build) a home. That was her vision, to have a home where (families) could rest and get some relief from the stress.”

Since then, nearly 350 Ronald McDonald Houses have opened in 43 countries. Bag says not much has changed fundamentally for the houses since opening – each provides hot meals, places for families to sleep, wash up, do laundry, and more.

Bag also says there is no time limit for how long a family can stay at the house, which helps foster much-needed community.

She also explains the process for applying to the Ronald McDonald House, how long the waitlist can be, and how volunteers can help make all the difference.

To learn more, watch the full interview above.