Community Link: The influence of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Daniel Lopez with Pacers Sports and Entertainment’s external relations and corporate communications, and Julia Moore, the director of public art at the Arts Council of Indianapolis.

The 2024 NBA All-Star game will be held on Feb. 18, right here in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Lopez and Moore share with Mays how the game isn’t only a wonderful sports spectacle, but also an opportunity to serve the community and influence arts and culture.

