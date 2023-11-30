WISH-TV promotes Talor Bassett as the first Senior Executive Producer of Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS – November 30, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced that WISH-TV’s Talor Bassett has been promoted as Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment’s first Senior Executive Producer. In this new role, Bassett will implement an intentional approach to providing an “infotainment” style of storytelling across all WISH-TV News 8 broadcasts. This includes a special emphasis on featuring underreported and underserved factions of our community, like individuals with disabilities, veterans, farmers, and the agriculture industry to name a few.

Bassett is currently the Executive Producer of WISH-TV’s All Indiana at 4 p.m., a lite fare news show that is less hard news and more of an entertainment and feature-driven broadcast. It welcomes local and national guests, includes the popular recurring “Tasty Takeout” segment, and features Talor’s own signature preview called “Tomorrow with Talor.”

“Our research shows that viewers are seeking more news that ‘informs’ and ‘entertains’ without losing its journalistic integrity,” said McCoy. “Talor’s passion for this type of news is evidenced in her successful track record as a producer and executive producer. I look forward to Talor’s impact on our broadcast and our consumers’ viewing experience on WISH-TV,” McCoy said.

Bassett graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Communication with an emphasis in Broadcast Media. She now has over 12 years of media experience as a writer, producer, on-air talent, and executive producer.

“I am so proud to start this new position, but more than that I’m honored and humbled to have this opportunity to be on the ground level of what I see as a seismic shift in how WISH-TV News 8 shares the stories and information that matter to our viewers,” Bassett said.

Bassett’s first day in the position will be December 1.