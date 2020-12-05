WISH Tree collecting toys for Indy Public Safety Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH Tree is collecting new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

Each year, the Indy Public Safety Foundation, a nonprofit organization, supports the 3,200 women and men who serve as part of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

IPSF invests in equipment, training, tools and supplies, as well as in programs or projects that connect first responders with the communities they serve.

Toys collected through WISH Tree are not only used for holiday-centered programming, such as Clothe-a-Child and Breakfast with Santa, but also throughout the year in crisis situations.

This year, you can make a donation and let IPSF do the shopping!

Click here to contribute using IPSF’s secure donation portal. You can also text the word GIVE to 317-785-1036 to make a donation over the phone.

Or drop off toys at any of our WISH Tree collection locations now through Dec. 18:

WISH-TV Studios – (Downtown – Near North)

1950 N. Meridian St.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Indy PAL – IMPD – JTV Hill Center (Downtown – Near Northeast)

1806 Columbia Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Hours: Monday through Friday, 1-7 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Shadeland (East)

1405 Shadeland Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46219

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Michigan Road (Northwest)

9111 N. Michigan Rd.

Indianapolis, IN 46268

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Southport (South)

4335 Southport Crossings Dr.

Indianapolis, IN 46237

Hours: Monday through Friday, 4-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Avon (West)

10340 U.S. 36 East

Avon, IN 46123

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse Fishers (North)