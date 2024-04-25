Protest over Israel-Hamas war shuts down traffic on Meridian Street

A rally calling for a ceasefire in Gaza spilled onto the streets Thursday morning, forcing police to shut down a stretch of Meridian Street. (WISH Photo/Nelson Spade)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A protest calling for a ceasefire in Gaza has spilled onto the streets, forcing police to close a section of Meridian Street near the governor’s mansion.

Around 8 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers learned a group of protesters was blocking the intersection of 49th and Meridian streets. Police opted to shut down traffic all the way to 46th Street so the street could be cleared.

It’s unclear if the protesters came from a ceasefire rally that was set to begin at 7:30 a.m. at Tarkington Park.

Drivers should avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.