La Huasteca Potosina es una joya natural escondida en México que no permanecerá oculta mucho tiempo

View inside a pantheon in the Sierra Huasteca Potosina in Tamazunchale, Mexico, on 01 November 2023, during the Xantolo festival or Day of the Dead festival. The Xantolo or Day of the Dead festival in Huasteca Potosina, Mexico, is a festival that mixes traditions and beliefs of pre-Hispanic and Spanish cultures brought during the Colony. In this region and according to belief, it represents the sacred union between the living and the dead that inhabit the Huasteca. On the night of November 1, the souls of the deceased return to live with their loved ones. (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)