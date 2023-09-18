News 8’s Camila Fernandez emcees 3rd annual Latino Heritage Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Sunday, News 8’s Camila Fernandez emceed the 3rd annual Latino Heritage Celebration at Holliday Park Ruins.

Festival attendees got to experience food trucks with cuisine, a market, and cultural performances.

The Mayor’s Office of International and Latino Affairs and the Society of Friends of Colombia (SADCO) put on the event.