Joe on the Go: Pendrod Arts Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Joe Melillo got a chance to meet a unique artist doing a unique project for the Penrod Society’s 53rd annual Somerset CPAs and Advisors Arts Fair.

Turner Woodard took his expressionistic style to a full-size NASCAR. It’s a partnership between the Penrod Society and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The car will be on display at the 53rd annual Somerset CPAs and Advisors Arts Fair, September 6th and 7th as well as the Brickyard 400.

The Arts Fair is the Penrod Society’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Over its 53 years, the Society has donated more than $4 Million to local community art efforts. The goal is to support the cultural and educational activities of Indianapolis-area artists, students, and organizations. The Fair is part of the “Nicest Day of the year” in Indianapolis.

Tim Haley from The Penrod Society says, “I think art is for humanity. It pushes us to see things differently it pushes us to think different, it pushes value differently,” says Haley. “You’re never full of art, there’s space for it everywhere.”

