Kid-ing with Kayla: The best solar eclipse ‘dad jokes’

Kid-ing with Kayla: As families enjoy the total solar eclipse together, you can expect a corny mom or dad to try and get a giggle from the kids. That’s why I decided to compile a few of my favorite solar eclipse puns and one-liners with hopes more people will share theirs!

What did the sun say when it reappeared after the eclipse? “Nice to heat you.”

How do you organize a solar eclipse party? “You planet.”

What’s the most famous painting of an eclipse? “The Moona Lisa”

What did the moon say to the sun during the eclipse? “Just passing through!”

Why is the sun more educated than the moon? “Because it has millions of degrees.”

How did the ocean say hello to the sun after the eclipse? “It waved.”

Why don’t people trust an eclipse? “It’s shady.”

Why is the sun so embarrassed after the eclipse? “Because everyone saw him get mooned.”

How does the moon cut his hair? “Eclipse it.”

What does the sun bring to an eclipse party? “A light snack.”

A kid asked his dad if he knew what happens during an eclipse and the dad said. “No, sun”

