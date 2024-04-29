Kid-ing with Kayla: Water balloon woes!

Kid-ing with Kayla: Remember playing with water balloons as a kid? I can confirm it’s a whole lot different watching your kids play with them.

As a kid, I didn’t think of the mess it would make. I didn’t think about the impact on the environment or the lawn mower if we missed some during cleanup. I didn’t consider the fact that it may cause some to feel like they didn’t get an equal amount of water balloons and I didn’t have to mediate fights between siblings who “didn’t want to get wet” or “got hit too hard” by another sibling. As a parent, I have to deal with all of that and it has made water balloons a lot less fun!

I think we are going to opt out of this activity moving forward. Here’s a list of summer activities I’d rather my kids enjoy.

Bounce house

Neighborhood pool

Local library

Wet sponges

Reusable water balloons

Sidewalk chalk

Lemonade stand

Hiking

Bike rides

Running through a sprinkler

Slip N’ Slide

Do you have other summer suggestions? Weigh in on Facebook!