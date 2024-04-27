Westfield takes steps to make Monon Trail safer

WESTFIELD, Ind (WISH) — Westfield city government plans to add a Monon Trail bridge over one street crossing and a tunnel under another to reduce vehicle collisions with pedestrians and bicyclists.

Mayor Scott Willis said the bridge for the trail will go up at 191st Street.

“It’s a blind intersection, as you can tell when the trail meets the road, (with) heavy vegetation. It’s hard to see as a pedestrian coming up to the area,” Willis said Friday.

The Republican mayor says the 191st Street project is in the design phase — without a price tag or start date — but the bridge was needed because injuries have happened at the intersection.

Trail user Jeanne Tomlin welcomes the pedestrian overpass at 191st Street. “I think it’s a good idea because I do think there are close calls. I always stop to make sure because I don’t think everyone understands. It’s better (to be) safe than sorry.”

In April 2025, 191st Street will be expanded from two to four lanes for motorists from Tomlinson Road to Grand Park Boulevard, the mayor says. A second phase will change the street from two to four lanes from Grand Park Boulevard to Spring Mill Road. Willis estimated the entire road expansion could range from $15 million to $20 million.

On another part of the Monon Trail in the Hamilton County city, construction will begin soon on a tunnel under 161st Street. The price tag will be from $7 million to $8 million.

The mayor said of 161st Street, “That’s probably our most dangerous intersection in the city due to the elevation changes coming up to that intersection. You’ve got a lot of blind spots, a similar situation where there is heavy vegetation, and pedestrians don’t have visibility of the road until they get right up on it.”

The Monon Trail crossing is shown at 191st Street on April 26, 2024, in Westfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo)