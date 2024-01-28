Shirtless Jason Kelce cookie cake sells out bakery ahead of Chiefs AFC Title game

LIBERTY, Mo. (WISH) — A Kelce cookie cake was flying off the shelves of a Missouri bakery ahead of Sunday’s AFC Title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Eileen’s Colossal Cookies in Liberty, Missouri, says the cookie cake was inspired by Jason Kelce and his shirtless celebration of his little brother’s touchdown in last week’s game.

The seven-time Pro Bowl center was in New York supporting his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, when he made headlines for the viral shirtless moment. He even stole the show from music superstar Taylor Swift, and a bakery took advantage of the moment.

Needless to say, the dessert was a big hit. The company posted on social media that the entire store was sold out Sunday morning.

The bakery wrote in a social media post, “Wow. What a DAY it has been! This is the first time since (we opened seven years ago) that we have completely sold out of every single cookie. We can’t thank you enough!

“We know that we couldn’t please everyone today and get you what you needed, and we are so sorry! Our cookies were getting wiped out quicker than we could bake, frost, and decorate them.

“Thank you for your patience. We are hoping for a #Chiefs victory so we can continue making some Chiefs cookies!! Let’s go Chiefs! “

The bakery filled 100 orders for the dessert ahead of Sunday’s game before announcing they wouldn’t be taking anymore. Despite this, they did make sure to drop a cookie off for the team.

In a social media post, the bakery said while their owner, Kristen, was delivering Chiefs-themed cookies to the team for a team dinner, she was able to sneak a Jason Kelce cookie cake to Travis through one of the workers.

“The worker couldn’t make any promises that it’ll get passed on to Jason, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed. ,” they said.

The winner of Sunday’s AFC title game will move on to the Super Bowl.